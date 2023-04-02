ASD Market Capitalization Tops $30.73 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. ASD has a market capitalization of $30.73 million and $4.26 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00030002 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017967 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,355.48 or 1.00020318 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04557786 USD and is down -6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,015,301.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

