ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €640.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €640.00 ($688.17) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($741.94) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

ASML Price Performance

