Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires 2,561 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.35.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

