Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV owned about 0.07% of Ring Energy worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REI. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ring Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

REI stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $343.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Mckinney purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,730.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

