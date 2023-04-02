Asset Management Corp IL ADV Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 126,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $71.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $88.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.55.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

