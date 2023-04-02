Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 17,875 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,875 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.