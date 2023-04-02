Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 2,187 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sony Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Sony Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sony Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

