Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 2,507 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

