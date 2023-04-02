Asset Management Corp IL ADV Takes $584,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,937,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.23. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $171.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.