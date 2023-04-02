Astar (ASTR) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Astar token can currently be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $99.26 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Buying and Selling Astar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

