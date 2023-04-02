AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.63. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 32,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 464,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
