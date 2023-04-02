AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.63. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 32,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 464,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

About AstroNova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.