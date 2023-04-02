Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 0.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYA. WJ Interests LLC grew its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 592,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 254,330 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 44,024 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 50,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of BATS TYA opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

