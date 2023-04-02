AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lessened by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.25. 27,130,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,271,814. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

