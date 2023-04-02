Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $17.27

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.63 billion and approximately $121.69 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.27 or 0.00061472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017986 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,006,721 coins and its circulating supply is 325,944,001 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

