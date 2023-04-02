Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $17.78 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.80 billion and approximately $120.06 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $17.78 or 0.00062445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,001,497 coins and its circulating supply is 325,938,777 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

