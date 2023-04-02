Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Short Interest Update

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mosich Nick purchased 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 778,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.