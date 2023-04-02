B. Riley Cuts NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target to $7.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NGM opened at $4.08 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $334.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 293.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.65%. Equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 100,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,338.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 480,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,823.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $37,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,505. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 100,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,338.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 480,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,823.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 160,529 shares of company stock valued at $786,365 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

