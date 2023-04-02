B. Riley Cuts NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target to $7.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NGM opened at $4.08 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $334.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.23.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 293.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.65%. Equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.
