B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.31. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 99.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

