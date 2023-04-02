Bank of America Boosts McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target to $75.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a sell rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.89.

MKC opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

