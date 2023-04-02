Bank of Montreal Can Has $34.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 373.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,916 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $34,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $92.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,101. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

