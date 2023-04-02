Barclays Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €2.70 Price Target

Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.90) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.15) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.15) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Price Performance

AT1 opened at €1.31 ($1.41) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €2.34 and a 200 day moving average of €2.33. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €1.20 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of €5.26 ($5.66). The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.