BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 5,620,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $49,621.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 9,864,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,106,572.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zahir Ibrahim acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 9,864,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,572.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 174,700 shares of company stock worth $267,021. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BARK by 782.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 19,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BARK by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 65,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BARK by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 449,997 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BARK by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BARK Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BARK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

BARK stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.82. BARK has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BARK will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

