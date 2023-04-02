Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

