Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Update

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days. Approximately 18.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 2.1 %

BLCO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. 297,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.65. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 870.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

