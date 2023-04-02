BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Update

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

BayFirst Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BayFirst Financial stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. BayFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BayFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. It operates through the Banking and Residential Mortgage Lending segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.