BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Update

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,512,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,802,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,190.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,512,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,802,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,832 shares of company stock worth $17,833,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $5,767,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 1,279.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BeiGene Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $215.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BeiGene will post -12.65 EPS for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

