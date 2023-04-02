Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the February 28th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Grey

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGRY. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the second quarter valued at $2,445,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at $2,082,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 11,104.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 849,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 134.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 724,199 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Berkshire Grey Stock Up 0.7 %

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

NASDAQ BGRY opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.75. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

