BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 14.7% in March

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BIO-key International Price Performance
Shares of BKYI opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
BIO-key International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIO-key International (BKYI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.