BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 14.7% in March

Apr 2nd, 2023

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYIGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BIO-key International Price Performance

Shares of BKYI opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BIO-key International Company Profile



BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

Featured Stories

