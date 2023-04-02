Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bit Digital by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bit Digital by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 4,285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 42,468 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The firm focuses on its mining business located globally in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
