Bitcoin Gold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.37 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $260.75 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.89 or 0.00052948 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00129877 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00037625 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.