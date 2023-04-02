Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $27.34 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00131420 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00052551 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00037707 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

