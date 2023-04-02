Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $23.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

