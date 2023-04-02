bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Bank of America

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLUE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.89.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

In other bluebird bio news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 8,025 shares of company stock worth $62,595 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in bluebird bio by 142.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

