BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on BM Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
BM Technologies Stock Performance
BM Technologies stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of -0.03. BM Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.
Institutional Trading of BM Technologies
About BM Technologies
BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BM Technologies (BMTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.