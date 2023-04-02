BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on BM Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

BM Technologies Stock Performance

BM Technologies stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of -0.03. BM Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Institutional Trading of BM Technologies

About BM Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BM Technologies by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.