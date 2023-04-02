BMO Capital Markets Boosts Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to $2,800.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,877.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,739.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,587.80. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,280.00 and a 12 month high of $1,892.31.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

About Constellation Software

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.