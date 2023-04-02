BNB Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. BNB has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion and approximately $443.92 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $315.70 or 0.01108969 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,888,245 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

