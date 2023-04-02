BNB Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. BNB has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion and approximately $443.92 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $315.70 or 0.01108969 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,888,245 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,888,443.62255046 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 316.07543839 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1240 active market(s) with $441,798,991.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
