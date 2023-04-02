Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.69

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and traded as high as $54.51. Bombardier shares last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 38,535 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDRBF shares. TD Securities upgraded Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Bombardier Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

