Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Booking comprises 1.4% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Booking by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,322,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG traded up $42.65 on Friday, reaching $2,652.41. The company had a trading volume of 365,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,539. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,660.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,487.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2,128.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,683.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

