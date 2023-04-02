Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 551,431 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6,586.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,431 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 6.1% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $42,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,353. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

