Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Cuts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $1,938,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of FAUG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. 9,404 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $311.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

