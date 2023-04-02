Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,020 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

