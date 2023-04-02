Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $24,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,113.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $6.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.47. 506,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.64 and its 200 day moving average is $338.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

