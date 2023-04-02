Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,454 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $83.04. 6,148,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,226. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

