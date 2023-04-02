Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,454 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VNQ stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. 6,148,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,226. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

