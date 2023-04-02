Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases 16,897 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 3.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $24,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,392,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. 6,179,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

