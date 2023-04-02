Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,547 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $99.64. 8,521,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,567,956. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $107.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

