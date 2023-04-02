Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 7,854 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $1,938,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.48. 9,404 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $311.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

