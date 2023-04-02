Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Down 5.8% in March

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 28th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.28 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Research analysts expect that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.
