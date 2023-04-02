Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Up 15.5% in March

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,090,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 9,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,102.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 4,907,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,397. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $812.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

