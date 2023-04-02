Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.50 million-$99.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.45 million. Braze also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.59–$0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

BRZE opened at $34.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,191.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Braze by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

